JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Ukrainians see no sense in negotiating with Russia now” – Politico EU
“According to the country’s historical experience, if the Russian state exists in its current form, it will not engage in sincere negotiations, or sign a peace deal in good faith.”
“… Russia’s current war against Ukraine can’t easily end via negotiations. It falls into a long historical pattern … part of a larger pathology making stable peace unfeasible … [as seen by] most Ukrainians and other Central Europeans …. The present-day attack is neither Moscow’s first assault on the Ukrainian nation[] nor … the Kremlin’s only ongoing expansionist operation in Russia’s former empire. Powerful lessons from Ukraine’s own past [and] … its neighbors’ history and present[] have taught Ukrainians … Moscow can’t be trusted. … [A]ccording to their experience and comparative analysis, if the Russian state exists in its current form, it will not engage in sincere negotiations, or sign a peace deal in good faith. …”
