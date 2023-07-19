JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Russia’s grain deal snub isn’t just about attack on Kerch Bridge” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

“… [T]he Kremlin’s … decision to formally pull Russia out of the deal to keep Ukrainian grain and oilseeds flowing … might look like a direct response to the Ukrainian water-borne drone attack that damaged the Kerch Strait Bridge …. But [the decision] likely … had been a long time coming. … [A] worsening geopolitical environment may have contributed …. The Ukrainian attack on the Kerch Bridge likely [did] increase[] Russian determination to assert greater naval control …. Russia insists that it’s been ready to step up its own exports of grain … at a discount … [b]ut … has been hampered by difficulties regarding [maritime] insurance … the Russian Agricultural Bank’s exclusion from … SWIFT … and other sanctions-related problems. … [M]any hoped [the grain deal] … would lead to further diplomatic breakthroughs[,] … perhaps even a path to peace. Nothing of that sort has happened, while both Ukraine and Russia have looked for other ways to export … agricultural produce. …”