JRL NEWSWATCH: “What’s preventing a respite from the broken U.S.-Russia relationship?” – Defense News/ Steven Keil

“… In addition to a rare joint statement … Trump and … Putin connected numerous times over the past several weeks according to public reports. These developments stand out … [T]ies between Moscow and Washington have long been frozen in place. [Recent developments are] even more surprising given the Kremlin’s continued actions in places like Syria and Ukraine. The dual challenge of the oil market crash and the COVID-19 crisis … seem to have momentarily altered the equation in U.S.-Russia relations. … [A]ny political progress in relations should be directed to energize specific policy goals, like arms control. Achievements … may provide a path to greater confidence-building measures … to tackle more difficult issues. …”