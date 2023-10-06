JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Will Happen If the U.S. Stops Funding Ukraine? Nothing Good” – Bloomberg

“[With the loss of U.S. funding for Ukraine,] … the balance on the battlefield [would] shift significantly. Ukraine [wouldn’t] simply surrender … [b]ut given how reliant Ukraine is on [U.S.] arms and ammunition … its situation [would] still get ugly. In this scenario, don’t expect a major offensive in 2024: Ukraine [would] have to stretch to the limit just to hold what it has. Defense will become harder, too. … Other Western countries [would] try to offset the decline in U.S. aid. South Korea, the UK and many European nations have already made critical contributions. Yet even if these countries can provide Ukraine … more money, they … don’t have enough of the military supplies Kyiv needs … between now and 2025. At best … a U.S. pullback [would] leave Ukraine in a brutal stalemate on its own territory. At worst, it [would] cause a gradual erosion … forc[ing] Kyiv to seek peace on unfavorable terms. …”