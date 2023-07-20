JRL NEWSWATCH: “What We Learned From Recent Calls for a Russian Nuclear Attack” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peac

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Nuclear, Missile Defense, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
Russian Tactical Missile on Mobile Launcher, adapted from image featured by army.mil and defense.gov

“The recent public discussion in Russia on using nuclear weapons against the West was really a discussion about how Moscow can extricate itself from the difficult situation in which it finds itself—and what price it is willing to pay for a victory.”

“Does Russia have the right to carry out a nuclear first strike, and has the time come to launch one? These questions have been the subject of recent public discussion in Russia — unprecedented in tone and content — right up to the level of … Putin. The world has learned nothing new about Russia’s nuclear arsenal, the conditions Moscow sees as necessary for going nuclear, or the chances of this happening. … Advocates of a nuclear first strike … have not only failed to scare their foreign opponents, but, as the recent discussion illustrates, have not even succeeded in winning over their colleagues. Ordinary Russians are likely similarly opposed: a recent [Levada Center] survey … revealed … 86 percent of Russians believe nuclear weapons should not be used in Ukraine under any circumstances. … [N]one of this guarantees that nuclear weapons will not be used. That decision will be taken by one person: [Putin][,] … advised by … people [who] do[] not include the experts … in the recent discussion. We can only hope that the consensus of Russia’s expert community and the views of ordinary people count for something.”

