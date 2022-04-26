JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Does the West Want in Ukraine? Defining Success—Before It’s Too Late” – Foreign Affairs

“… All this points to a long war. … mostly in Ukraine’s east and south …. The elements of a strategy for a long-term, open-ended war …: provide Ukraine with … weapons, ammunition, training, and intelligence … to defend itself …; make sure … NATO remains strong enough to discourage Russia from escalating the conflict or … [blocking Ukrainian] supplies …; reduce energy imports from Russia …. [T]he United States and … NATO partners should consult with one another and … Ukraine over the aims of the war. The United States and NATO … need to refine … plans for deterring and responding to any Russian attacks on other countries or … Russian use of [WMD]…. In the near term, Western success will be highly unlikely to involve a peace treaty, a true end to the conflict, or [Russian] regime change …. [S]uccess for now could [mean] … winding down … hostilities, with Russia possessing no more territory than … before [February] … and continuing to refrain from using [WMD]. Over time, the West could employ … sanctions and diplomacy … to [seek] … full Russian military withdrawal …. Such success would be far from perfect, just preferable to the alternatives.”