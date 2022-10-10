JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘We’re hunting them down and shooting them like pigs’: How the Ukrainians are taking brutal revenge on the collaborators who’ve betrayed their neighbours – and country – to the Russians” – Daily Mail October 10, 2022 JRL Russia List Headlines, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine “Ukrainians were beaten, electrocuted and forced to endure mock executions when Russia overtook Balakliya The interrogations were carried out by officials from Russia’s Federal Security Service Some Ukrainians were assisting Vladimir Putin’s war crimes and theft of their land, it has now emerged Kyiv has opened investigations into 1,309 suspected traitors and launched 450 prosecutions of collaborators Others accused of betraying their nation are being tracked down and slaughtered by resistance fighters ….” Click here for: “‘We’re hunting them down and shooting them like pigs’: How the Ukrainians are taking brutal revenge on the collaborators who’ve betrayed their neighbours – and country – to the Russians” – The Daily Mail (UK)/ Ian Birrell Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a comment
