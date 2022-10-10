JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘We’re hunting them down and shooting them like pigs’: How the Ukrainians are taking brutal revenge on the collaborators who’ve betrayed their neighbours – and country – to the Russians” – Daily Mail

  • “Ukrainians were beaten, electrocuted and forced to endure mock executions when Russia overtook Balakliya
  • The interrogations were carried out by officials from Russia’s Federal Security Service
  • Some Ukrainians were assisting Vladimir Putin’s war crimes and theft of their land, it has now emerged
  • Kyiv has opened investigations into 1,309 suspected traitors and launched 450 prosecutions of collaborators
  • Others accused of betraying their nation are being tracked down and slaughtered by resistance fighters ….”

Click here for: “‘We’re hunting them down and shooting them like pigs’: How the Ukrainians are taking brutal revenge on the collaborators who’ve betrayed their neighbours – and country – to the Russians” – The Daily Mail (UK)/ Ian Birrell

