JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Well over’’100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says” – Washington Post
“More than 100,000 Russian troops — and about as many Ukrainian troops — are estimated to have died or been injured in the war so far, according to [Joint Chiefs Chairman] Gen. Mark A. Milley. … Some 40,000 civilians have also been killed or injured in the war, [he] said. … Milley’s figure is a sharp increase from the Pentagon’s August estimate of 70,000 to 80,000 Russian casualties. … [T]he Soviet Union said in 1988 … it lost more than 13,000 soldiers … [with] more than 35,000 … injured, in [the Soviet] Afghan[] war ….”
Click here for: “‘Well over’’100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine, U.S. says” – Washington Post/ Annabelle Timsit, Dan Lamothe
