JRL NEWSWATCH: “War in Ukraine: How Russia adapted its winter strategy” – Le Monde

“… [T]his new campaign of Russian strikes could … be more difficult to counter than last year’s …. The Russian military, aware of Ukraine’s ground-to-air defense capabilities, has adapted its tactics … systematically preceding its missiles with waves of drones … to ‘saturate’ enemy anti-aircraft defenses and open the airways for other attack vectors. … Although they can handle several targets simultaneously, Western anti-aircraft systems are still dependent on the number of interceptors they are equipped with. What’s more, recharging them takes time: A SAMP/T system takes at least thirty minutes to recharge – under optimum conditions and with well-trained operators – which can leave time for other projectiles to get through. … Another cause for concern is that Russia has seemingly been better preparing its attacks, with a combination of projectiles that is difficult to counter. … Kyiv has stepped up its calls for the delivery of new anti-aircraft equipment following the latest bombing wave. …”