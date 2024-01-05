JRL NEWSWATCH: “War in Ukraine: How Russia adapted its winter strategy” – Le Monde
“Moscow’s forces have adapted their tactics since last winter, preceding their missiles with waves of drones, whose mission is to saturate Kyiv’s air defense capabilities and deplete their ammunition reserves.”
“… [T]his new campaign of Russian strikes could … be more difficult to counter than last year’s …. The Russian military, aware of Ukraine’s ground-to-air defense capabilities, has adapted its tactics … systematically preceding its missiles with waves of drones … to ‘saturate’ enemy anti-aircraft defenses and open the airways for other attack vectors. … Although they can handle several targets simultaneously, Western anti-aircraft systems are still dependent on the number of interceptors they are equipped with. What’s more, recharging them takes time: A SAMP/T system takes at least thirty minutes to recharge – under optimum conditions and with well-trained operators – which can leave time for other projectiles to get through. … Another cause for concern is that Russia has seemingly been better preparing its attacks, with a combination of projectiles that is difficult to counter. … Kyiv has stepped up its calls for the delivery of new anti-aircraft equipment following the latest bombing wave. …”
