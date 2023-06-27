JRL NEWSWATCH: “Wagner ‘shot down seven Russian aircraft and killed 13 airmen’ during coup attempt” – The Telegraph (UK)

“Wagner Group mercenaries shot down seven Russian aircraft and killed 13 airmen during the failed coup attempt, according to Russian military bloggers. ‌Video footage … appeared to show the wreckage of a Russian Air Force Ilyushin-22 in a rural area of southern Russia … most likely to have been used as an airborne command and communications centre …. All 10 of its crew were killed … according to Moscow Calling, a Russian Telegram channel with almost 90,000 followers. Russia’s defence ministry has not commented … [T]he cause of the crash is not independently verifiable. ‌Footage … appeared to show the jet hurtling to Earth after being hit with a rocket or missile fired from ground-based forces.‌ …”