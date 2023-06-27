JRL NEWSWATCH: “Wagner ‘shot down seven Russian aircraft and killed 13 airmen’ during coup attempt” – The Telegraph (UK)

Headlines
Map of Russia and Russian Flag adapted from images at state.gov

“Wagner Group mercenaries shot down seven Russian aircraft and killed 13 airmen during the failed coup attempt, according to Russian military bloggers. ‌Video footage … appeared to show the wreckage of a Russian Air Force Ilyushin-22 in a rural area of southern Russia … most likely to have been used as an airborne command and communications centre …. All 10 of its crew were killed … according to Moscow Calling, a Russian Telegram channel with almost 90,000 followers. Russia’s defence ministry has not commented … [T]he cause of the crash is not independently verifiable. ‌Footage … appeared to show the jet hurtling to Earth after being hit with a rocket or missile fired from ground-based forces.‌ …”

Click here for: “Wagner ‘shot down seven Russian aircraft and killed 13 airmen’ during coup attempt; Video footage on social media appears to show wreckage of Russian Air Force plane and helicopter gunship” – The Telegraph (UK)/ Joe Barnes


