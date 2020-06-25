JRL NEWSWATCH: “Vote to Extend Putin’s Rule Faces Little Protest in Russia” – AP

“They’ve offered prizes ranging from gift certificates to cars and apartments. … put up billboards … enlisted celebrities to urge a ‘yes’ vote. … encouraged state-run businesses like hospitals and schools to pressure employees to register at the polls. Russian authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to get people to vote on constitutional amendments that would enable … Putin to stay in office until 2036 …. The country’s divided opposition … has failed to mobilize a significant protest amid the audacious election campaign and … weeklong voting …. Instead, critics are raising questions about the vote’s legitimacy. …”