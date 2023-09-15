JRL NEWSWATCH: “Volodymyr Zelensky to Meet Biden, Lawmakers in Washington Amid Push for More Aid” – WSJ

“… Zelensky is scheduled to travel to the U.S. for the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he will appear in person for the first time since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, to make a case for continued support of Ukraine and isolation of Moscow. … [Reportedly] he is expected to continue on to Washington …. The Biden administration has asked Congress for $24 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine. While Kyiv enjoys bipartisan support in Congress, some conservative House lawmakers have raised concerns … as has … Trump, … presumptive [2024 Republican] front-runner …. That proposed assistance is caught up in a broader fight among House Republicans over funding the government. So far, the U.S. has provided $43.2 billion in security assistance and $2.9 billion in humanitarian assistance. …”