JRL NEWSWATCH: “Vladimir Putin’s Red Lines, War Aims Shift in Ukraine” – WSJ

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Nuclear, Missile Defense, Ukraine
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Russian leader is seen improvising after setbacks. ‘A degree of desperation,’ one academic says.”

“… Russia’s repeated ultimatums and U-turns … [and] ever-shifting war aims[] have reinforced the belief among Western government officials that [] Putin is being forced to improvise in a war that has slipped out of his control…. [But] nonetheless they must take what [Putin] says seriously, including … [with regard to] nuclear weapons. While officials believe a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine is very unlikely, [CIA] Director William Burns traveled … to warn his Russian counterpart against it. … [With] [m]ilitary victory … hard to envision … the Russian war aim ‘boils down to carrying on the war in such a way that they don’t lose, and then just play for time.’ Western diplomats and officials say [] Putin’s behavior points to the confusion inherent in Russia’s invasion, its failure to anticipate … a long conflict and … growing panic at a series of military reverses. Others say … constant threats from the Kremlin may … serve Russia in … [the] short-term … to … distract attention away from … poor performance on the battlefield, … economic troubles, … increasing diplomatic isolation and the basic facts of [Russia’s] brutal invasion of Ukraine.”

Click here for: “Vladimir Putin’s Red Lines, War Aims Shift in Ukraine; Russian leader is seen improvising after setbacks. ‘A degree of desperation,’ one academic says” – Wall Street Journal/ Laurence Norman, Stephen Fidler

Leave a comment