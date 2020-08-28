JRL NEWSWATCH VIDEO: “Russia Declassifies Video From 1961 of Largest Hydrogen Bomb Ever Detonated” – Smithsonian Magazine/ Theresa Machemer
“The blast was over 3,000 times bigger than the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.”
“… [D]eclassified Russian footage [features] the 1961 Tsar Bomba hydrogen bomb test … [of] the largest bomb … detonated on Earth …. a 50-million-ton hydrogen bomb, officially named RDS-220[,] … [set off] late October 1961 … during the height of the Cold War[,] …. 26 feet long … almost seven feet tall. … [T]he … mushroom cloud [was] 42 miles high … expand[ing] through the stratosphere … form[ing] its cap in … the mesosphere. … just months after the construction of the Berlin Wall … days after a tense 16-hour standoff between U.S. and Soviet troops at … Checkpoint Charlie. … [M]ilitary border guards … in northern Norway reported seeing the flash. …. [R]adioactive fallout swept over Scandinavia and drew international condemnation ….”
However, U.S. defense official Roswell Gilpatric said, about that time, that such a weapon had questionable value, “not worth developing.” Stronger focus was placed on nuclear weapons that could be deployed on such delivery vehicles as missiles, submarines or mobile ground transport.
[Video with English subtitles: youtube.com/watch?v=nbC7BxXtOlo&feature=youtu.be]
[featured image is file photo adapted from image at https://www.acq.osd.mil/]
