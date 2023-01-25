JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainians Target Pushkin in Drive Against Russian Influence; Ukraine is pulling down monuments to Russian writers, while Russia is reinstalling Lenin statues in occupied towns.” – WSJ
“… Ukrainians are taking aim at the symbols of Russian cultural dominance that Moscow spread during centuries of rule over territory that now makes up much of Ukraine. The goal … [reportedly] is to counter centuries of Russian propaganda, embraced by many Russians, that Ukrainians and Russians are one people, with the same history and heroes. … Putin has promoted this claim in seeking to justify his invasion. … Ukraine struggled to define its own vision of its past and culture after declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. A democratic revolution and Russia’s invasion in 2014 gave it a shot in the arm. …”
You must log in to post a comment.