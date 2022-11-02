JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches” – AP

“… Russia has destroyed about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, affecting 16 regions, according to the Ukrainian government. … [In the latest such attack on] Monday … a massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet. … DTEK, Ukraine’s main energy company, said it has run out of equipment for repairs. The cost of the equipment runs into the hundreds of millions of dollars. Russia is likely to continue the war into the winter, hoping to weaken Western support for Ukraine and ‘freeze Europe into surrender,’ according to a [think tank] report ….”