JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainians Find That Relatives in Russia Don’t Believe It’s a War” – New York Times
“Many Ukrainians are encountering a confounding and frustrating backlash from family members in Russia who have bought into the official Kremlin messaging.”
“… As Ukrainians deal with the devastation of the Russian attacks in their homeland, many are also encountering a confounding and almost surreal backlash from family members in Russia, who refuse to believe that Russian soldiers could bomb innocent people, or even that a war is taking place at all. These relatives have essentially bought into the official Kremlin position: that … Putin’s army is conducting a limited ‘special military operation’ with the honorable mission of ‘de-Nazifying’ Ukraine. … Putin has referred to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, a native Russian speaker with a Jewish background, as a ‘drug-addled Nazi’ in his attempts to justify the invasion ….”
