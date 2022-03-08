JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainians Find That Relatives in Russia Don’t Believe It’s a War” – New York Times

“… As Ukrainians deal with the devastation of the Russian attacks in their homeland, many are also encountering a confounding and almost surreal backlash from family members in Russia, who refuse to believe that Russian soldiers could bomb innocent people, or even that a war is taking place at all. These relatives have essentially bought into the official Kremlin position: that … Putin’s army is conducting a limited ‘special military operation’ with the honorable mission of ‘de-Nazifying’ Ukraine. … Putin has referred to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, a native Russian speaker with a Jewish background, as a ‘drug-addled Nazi’ in his attempts to justify the invasion ….”