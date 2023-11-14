JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian letter of solidarity with the Palestinian people” – Al Jazeera/ Ukraine-Palestine Solidarity Group
“More than 300 Ukrainian scholars, activists and artists express their solidarity with Palestinians in an open letter.”
“… As activists committed to freedom, human rights, democracy and social justice, and while fully acknowledging power differentials, we firmly condemn attacks on civilian populations – be they Israelis attacked by Hamas or Palestinians attacked by the Israeli occupation forces and armed settler gangs. Deliberate targeting of civilians is a war crime. … A full list of the signatories is available here: commons.com.ua/en/ukrayinskij-list-solidarnosti/“