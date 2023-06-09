JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian forces suffer ‘stiff resistance’ and losses in assault on Russian lines” – CNN
“… Ukrainian forces managed to overrun some Russian forces in the east around Bakhmut. … Russian forces, armed with anti-tank missiles, grenades and mortars, have put up ‘stiff resistance’ … dug into defensive lines … several layers deep in some areas and marked by minefields … [inflicting] a heavy toll on Ukrainian armored vehicles. … Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said an offensive was ‘taking place in several directions.’ … U.S. and western officials long expected the counteroffensive to take time and put Ukrainian personnel and equipment … at high risk. …”
Click here for: “Ukrainian forces suffer ‘stiff resistance’ and losses in assault on Russian lines” – CNN
You must log in to post a comment.