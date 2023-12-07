JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian, European officials descend on Capitol Hill to press for funding” – The Hill
“Ukrainian and eastern European officials are … trying to unstick Senate talks stalled over GOP demands to link Ukraine aid with U.S. policy changes on the southern border. … Zelensky dispatched his closest political allies — … president of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and the head of his office, Andriy Yermak — to lobby lawmakers …. Politicians and officials from Poland and the Baltic States — Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill … underscoring the urgency of American support. … [N]ewly appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron will arrive … Wednesday to meet with Biden administration officials and lawmakers over … support for Ukraine and on the conflict in the Middle East. … [F]ractures are emerging in Europe’s solidarity for Ukraine. …”
Click here for: “Ukrainian, European officials descend on Capitol Hill to press for funding” – The Hill/ Laura Kelly
Ukrainian, European officials descend on Capitol Hill to press for funding