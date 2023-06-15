JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Winnable War; Why the West Should Help Kyiv Retake All Its Territory” – Foreign Affairs/ Gideon Rose

“… Russia invaded Ukraine … to conquer the country and erase the independence … gained after the [Soviet] collapse …. Russia’s attempt to take [Kyiv] was thwarted … then its attempts to consolidate gains in the east and the south were disrupted. Russian troops were forced to withdraw from the Kharkiv region and Kherson. A brutal Russian air campaign against civilian infrastructure stiffened Ukraine’s will instead of breaking it. Recent Russian offensives in Bakhmut and elsewhere gained little ground at vast cost. … Russian forces softened, Ukraine is launching a counteroffensive to take back more territory. … [A likely] lull … after Ukraine’s coming offensive, as Kyiv consolidates its gains[,] … [will be] a pause in a still fluid conflict, not … a deadlock. There … need not be a stalemate, thanks to Western military support and Ukraine’s … transform[ing] it into battlefield success. … In Ukraine, the United States is not unilaterally imposing its will … but leading a broad coalition to restore international order. … not committing war crimes but preventing them. … not acting as the world’s policeman or as a global bully but as the arsenal of democracy. … effectively and efficiently, without firing a gun or losing a single soldier. … a model of how to blend hard and soft power … [I]t’s time to finish the job.”