JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Stalled Offensive Puts Biden in Uneasy Political Position” – WSJ

“… A potential stalemate would test … Biden’s stated strategy of pouring billions … in military aid into Ukraine, to enable Kyiv to negotiate … from a position of strength. It could also challenge the West’s continuing ability to supply weaponry … already in short supply, and provide political fodder to those opposing U.S. support for the war. … Biden has staked his foreign policy credentials on a conflict … he describes as a battle between democracy and authoritarianism. He has directed more than $43 billion in security assistance … but is facing challenges in Congress …. U.S. officials acknowledge the counteroffensive is going slowly, but say it is too soon to assess … effectiveness until Ukraine commits more of its combat brigades, especially those … trained by the U.S. … in armored maneuver warfare. … The question is whether the U.S. and its allies have the resolve to continue [or expand] support … if the offensive continues to fall short of expectations. High on Ukraine’s wishlist are [long-range] U.S.-made ATACMS … and faster acquisition of F-16[s] ….”