JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s President, Left Out of U.S.-Russia Talks, Picks Domestic Fights” – WSJ

“… Firmly on the outside of international talks, Ukraine was buffeted by domestic turbulence Monday as … Poroshenko returned … from abroad to face charges of treason and financing terrorism. … Poroshenko denies wrongdoing and says … Zelensky is pursuing him as … a political vendetta, … [which Zelensky] denies. … Russia [reportedly] has said it sees no point dealing with … Zelensky since he refused to submit Ukraine to any kind of control by Moscow as the price of peace. As a result, [according to current and former advisers] … Putin is using his military to try to strong-arm the U.S. …. The U.S. and its allies say they are supporting and consulting with Ukraine as they seek to persuade Russia to pull its military back. … U.S. senators … [were] in Ukraine Monday for meetings with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister … Interior Minister [and Zelensky] to address [Ukraine’s] security situation and how the U.S. can best support Kyiv. …”