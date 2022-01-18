JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s President, Left Out of U.S.-Russia Talks, Picks Domestic Fights” – WSJ
“As Moscow seeks grip on Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky is pursuing charges against his predecessor Petro Poroshenko.”
“… Firmly on the outside of international talks, Ukraine was buffeted by domestic turbulence Monday as … Poroshenko returned … from abroad to face charges of treason and financing terrorism. … Poroshenko denies wrongdoing and says … Zelensky is pursuing him as … a political vendetta, … [which Zelensky] denies. … Russia [reportedly] has said it sees no point dealing with … Zelensky since he refused to submit Ukraine to any kind of control by Moscow as the price of peace. As a result, [according to current and former advisers] … Putin is using his military to try to strong-arm the U.S. …. The U.S. and its allies say they are supporting and consulting with Ukraine as they seek to persuade Russia to pull its military back. … U.S. senators … [were] in Ukraine Monday for meetings with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister … Interior Minister [and Zelensky] to address [Ukraine’s] security situation and how the U.S. can best support Kyiv. …”
You must log in to post a comment.