JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Offensive Slows Down, Zelensky Says, as Kyiv Rethinks Approach” – WSJ

“Putin says Kyiv has no chances in its push to retake occupied land”

“Ukrainian forces are proceeding more slowly than planned in their offensive to retake occupied areas, … Zelensky acknowledged, as military commanders said they are taking time to reassess tactics, adjusting to Russia’s extensive minefields and [air] attacks …. Both sides agree that the intensity of fighting declined somewhat in the past few days …. In addition to layered minefields, Ukrainian forces are trying to figure out how to deal with the strong showing by Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters … [reportedly] able to strike Ukrainian columns with Vikhr guided missiles from outside battlefield air-defense range ….”

But paramilitary Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of being falsely optimistic, and he has asserted that Ukrainian troops have been advancing successfully. Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has predicted that Ukraine will use longer range U.S. and British missiles to attack Russian positions in occupied Crimea.

Russia and Ukraine have reportedly exchanged drone attacks, while Ukraine disputes whether it is responsible for attacks on Russian soil.

Ukraine plans to host a discussion in Denmark of a Ukrainian “principles of peace” initiative.

