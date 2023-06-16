JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Offensive Meets Strong Russian Riposte; Kyiv’s forces are making progress but encountering resistance, defense official says” – WSJ

“Fierce battles have ensued in the south and east of Ukraine as Russian forces push back against a counteroffensive aimed at driving them from the region … [according to] Ukraine’s deputy defense minister [Hanna Malyar] …. [She] said Russian troops have employed antitank guided missiles and loitering munitions that stay airborne while identifying a target and then attack. Mines laid by Russian forces in southern Ukraine have also posed an obstacle …. [I]nitial stages of the Ukrainian offensive began in recent days, with Ukraine’s forces attempting to punch through the first of multiple layers of Russian defenses …. The offensive has also been complicated by flooding in southern Ukraine after the destruction of a large dam [with added concerns about the potential for repercussions to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The IAEA also is getting involved with addressing the scenario at the nuclear plant.] …