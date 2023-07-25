JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Lack of Weaponry and Training Risks Stalemate in Fight With Russia” – WSJ

“… [M]inefields, extensive fortifications and Russian air power have combined to largely block significant advances by Ukrainian troops. … [T]he campaign risks descending into a stalemate with the potential to burn through lives and equipment without a major shift in momentum. As the likelihood of any large-scale breakthrough by the Ukrainians this year dims, it raises the unsettling prospect for Washington and … allies of a longer war … requir[ing] a huge new infusion of sophisticated armaments and more training to give Kyiv a chance …. F-16s, … modern but not the latest U.S. jet fighters, [reportedly] could pose enough of a threat to Russian aircraft that they might be less dangerous to Ukrainian ground forces and civilian infrastructure …. Ukrainian pilots and mechanics are preparing to train to fly and maintain the complex jets, through a coalition of at least 10 European countries. But Biden hasn’t yet given the necessary permission … [E]stablishing supply chains to support and repair the planes would take months. The soonest F-16s could appear on the battlefield [reportedly] is probably early [2024] ….”