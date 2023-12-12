JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s counteroffensive ran into a new reality of war” – Washington Post

“… Ukrainian and U.S. commanders are making cold and unsentimental assessments of the lessons of the summer’s failed counteroffensive …. a signal that the war in Ukraine is deadlocked. Drones and other high-tech weapons have made Ukrainian and Russian tanks largely obsolete. … As always after military setbacks, the failed counteroffensive has brought some recriminations. The Post series included a compendium of second-guessing by Ukrainian and U.S. commanders, speaking anonymously, criticizing each other’s mistakes … planning and equipping the summer attack. … Criticism and self-criticism are essential for military success. … The political divisions that have begun to surface inside Ukraine are more worrying. …. [I]nternal sniping seems to be increasing …. Here’s the holiday present that Ukraine needs from the United States: quick passage by the Senate and House of a generous military assistance package that can carry Kyiv through 2024. Ukraine suffered a severe setback this year, but its people are still in the fight. The least America can do is give them the weapons that would give them another chance at victory.”