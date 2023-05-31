JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s commander in chief hints counteroffensive could be imminent in slick video” – CNN

“… [T]he commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces ratcheted up speculation that a long-awaited [Ukrainian] counteroffensive … could be imminent. ‘The time has come to take back what is ours,’ said … Gen. Valerii Zaluzhyni [in an online video posted to Telegram] …. following weeks of speculation …. Zaluzhyni’s post made no explicit mention of an impending military operation …. [and] [b]oth Russia and Ukraine have been known to … [use] disinformation … to confuse enemy forces. … Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said in April that [Ukraine] would not announce the start of the counteroffensive … Ukrainian officials have remained tight-lipped …. [T]wo days before General Zaluzhnyi’s … post, … Zelensky[] senior aide[] [Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that] [t]he counteroffensive … ‘is not a “single event” that will begin at a specific hour of a specific day with a solemn cutting of the red ribbon.'”