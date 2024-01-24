JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s $30 Billion Problem: How to Keep Fighting Without Foreign Aid” – WSJ

“Ukraine [reportedly] will run out of money within months and be forced to take painful economic measures to keep the government running if aid from the U.S. or Europe doesn’t come through …. The U.S. and [EU] … have promised Kyiv billions of dollars in new financial and military aid. But pledges from both have been upended by infighting in Washington and in Brussels. … [T]iming is critical for Ukraine … [which] faces a $40 billion-plus financial shortfall this year, slightly smaller than [in] 2023[] …. Funding from the U.S. and EU was expected to cover some $30 billion of that. The money is needed to keep the government running and is used to fund salaries, pensions and subsidies to the population. …”