JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine signals a shift toward defense as analysts ask whether ‘failed counteroffensive’ is over” – CNBC

“Ukraine signaled Monday that it is shifting its military tactics toward a more defensive footing after an analysis of Russia’s resource capabilities and as winter approaches. Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak noted … ‘on the front line and in the cities, we are already moving to a different tactic of warfare — effective defense in certain areas, continuation of offensive operations in other areas, special strategic operations on the Crimean peninsula and in the Black Sea waters, and significantly reformatted missile defense of critical infrastructure.’ Resources will be directed to increasing domestic arms production, he said, and speeding up negotiations with allies to increase equipment supplies for the ‘new stage’ of Ukraine’s offensive operations ….”