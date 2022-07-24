JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Sees Chance to Exploit Dwindling Russian Momentum” – WSJ
“Both sides face challenges in keeping front-line forces supplied.”
“Ukraine and Russia are racing to iron out logistical issues … for the next phase of the war, … Moscow seeking to press gains in the east while Kyiv readies for a counteroffensive in the south. After weeks of fierce combat … culminat[ing] in Moscow claiming full control of the eastern Luhansk region … Ukraine is now seeking to exploit the diminishing pace of Russia’s offensive. Recent deliveries of U.S. Himars rocket systems have enabled Ukrainian forces to disrupt Russian supply lines … striking arms depots and command posts far behind the front line. … Kyiv is … facing challenges … absorbing weapons shipped by the West. … U.S. … senators … presented a [bipartisan] draft resolution to recognize Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide … introduced … shortly after [][Ukrainian first lady Olena] Zelenska … address[ed] … Congress. …”
You must log in to post a comment.