JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine says Putin is planning a nuclear disaster. These people live nearby” – Washington Post

“.. .[R]isk of … major disaster at the … Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant terrifies Nadiya Hez, who lives in an area that would probably take the brunt of … radioactive fallout. The nuclear plant has been in continual danger as Russian and Ukrainian troops trade fire … but the chance of a meltdown has increased sharply since the [June 6] destruction of the Kakhovka dam … [which] unleashed a catastrophic flood and jeopardized the supply of water needed to cool the plant’s reactors and spent fuel. …[T]here have been so many horrors since Russia invaded … that Hez and others in [her vicinity] have responded to the threat of a nuclear disaster with a mix of dread and hardened fatalism. …”