JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine says ‘main event’ in counteroffensive still to come” – Financial Times

“… [F]ormer Soviet paratrooper … [and current Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy] Reznikov said Ukraine’s army continued to impose heavy losses on Russian troops, with ‘degradation as a tool and the liberation of Ukrainian lands as the goal.’ Ukraine’s counteroffensive has … recaptured about 300 square kilometres … according to the UK … [twice] what Kyiv has officially announced. … Ukraine [is] the only country … [with] battlefield experience ‘… restraining the Russians . . and … beginning to beat them with NATO weapons,’ Reznikov said. … Ukrainian forces are … present[ly] … shaping operations to test Russian lines, which Russia has heavily fortified with multiple layers of troops, minefields and trenches. Analysts say … multiple points of attack are designed to keep Russia guessing about where the main attack would be launched. …”