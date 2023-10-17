JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Said to Use Powerful New Missiles for First Time” – New York Times



“Ukrainian forces attacked two key Russian air bases behind enemy lines on Tuesday, with Western officials saying that long-range missiles known as ATACMS were used in the strikes.”

“Ukraine’s forces [reportedly] struck two air bases in Russian-held territory on Tuesday with American-supplied long-range missiles that were one of the last major weapons systems that Kyiv had sought from the United States …. They were the first strikes with … ATACMS — … advanced, long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems — that … Biden was long reluctant to provide for fear it could escalate the conflict with Russia. … Biden [reportedly] told … Zelensky … in September that he had agreed to provide the missiles, albeit a version limited in range …. The version of the ATACM missile sent to the Ukrainians[,] … [reportedly] small [in] number[], … [carry] cluster munitions — smaller bomblets that can do damage over a wide area. …”

French SCALP missiles and British Storm Shadow missiles, with a range of about 150 miles, were provided to Ukraine earlier in 2023. While most U.S. ATACMS have a range of about 190 miles, the version provided to Ukraine thus far actually has a shorter range than either the SCALP or Storm Shadow.

