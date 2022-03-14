JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv” – AP

“Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a new round of talks on Monday, even as Russia’s military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine’s capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv’s suburbs. … [A]n airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO’s doorstep …. The negotiations taking place by video conference are the fourth round involving higher-level officials … the first held in a week. … [P]revious discussions took place in person in Belarus, and did not produce breakthroughs to end the fighting in Ukraine or lasting agreements on humanitarian routes. …”

According to the United Nations, there have been at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, but the true number of civilian fatalities is believed to be much higher. In what is reportedly the biggest European refugee crisis since World War II, millions have fled their homes, with more than 2.8 million crossing into neighboring countries such as Poland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...