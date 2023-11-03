JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine official says it can’t properly use its Western kit because it has so few soldiers left, report says” – Business Insider

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

  • “Ukraine’s army is in dire need of manpower, an aide to its president told Time magazine.
  • The lack of soldiers means Ukraine isn’t able to make proper use of Western-provided gear, he said.
  • As well as suffering casualties, many Ukrainian men are trying to escape enlistment.”

    “A Ukrainian official said Ukraine’s army is suffering a manpower shortage that is hampering its ability to use Western-donated weapons, Time magazine reported. …

Click here for: “Ukraine official says it can’t properly use its Western kit because it has so few soldiers left, report says” – Business Insider/ Thibault Spirlet

