JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine military chief says ‘limited’ nuclear war cannot be ruled out” – Washington Post

“Ukraine’s top military chief warned … that a ‘limited’ nuclear war between Russia and the West cannot be discounted …. ‘There is a direct threat of the use, under certain circumstances, of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian armed forces’ … Gen. Valery Zaluzhny wrote …. ‘It is also impossible to completely rule out the possibility of the direct involvement of the world’s leading countries in a “limited” nuclear conflict, in which the prospect of World War III is already directly visible.’ … Zaluzhny’s warning follows weeks of international alarm over a potential disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear facility, … [Ukraine’s] Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant …. Russian authorities control the plant, with more than 1,000 Ukrainian workers trying to keep it running … despite frequent shelling. …”