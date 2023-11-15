JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Indicts Officials Linked to Efforts to Investigate the Bidens” – New York Times

“Ukrainian police and prosecutors have accused two politicians and a former prosecutor of treason …. Those accused include Kostyantyn Kulyk, a former Ukrainian deputy prosecutor general …. Also implicated were a current member of Ukraine’s Parliament, Oleksandr Dubinsky, and a former member, Andriy Derkach, who had publicly advocated for an investigation in Ukraine into Hunter Biden. … The three were indicted on charges of treason and belonging to a criminal organization. The charges refer to ‘information-subversive activities’ and focus on actions in 2019 …. Allegations of corruption and ties to Russia had trailed [] Kulyk for years in the Ukrainian media and among anti-corruption watchdog groups before he compiled the dossier. In 2016, he was indicted in Ukraine on charges of illegal enrichment for owning apartments and cars that seemed beyond the means of his modest official salary. One car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, had been bought by the father of a military commander fighting on the Russian side in the war in eastern Ukraine.”