JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Has Held Off Russia’s Invasion — So Far. Here’s How” – Council on Foreign Relations/ Thomas Graham
“Ukraine has withstood and repelled the mighty Russian military through Western support, Russian blundering, and its own resourcefulness. However, the circumstances could be changing. … Commander Zelenskyy: Zelenskyy personified the grit. His unvarnished nightly addresses from Kyiv turned him into a charismatic wartime leader …. [I]mpassioned speeches to foreign audiences kept Ukraine in the world’s eye and persuaded Western leaders to provide ever-more sophisticated … assistance. His leadership, and battlefield successes, have convinced … Ukrainians that they can win …. Home Turf Advantage: Combat on Ukrainian soil has conferred tremendous advantages. … Arrogance and Incompetence: One last critical ingredient of Ukraine’s success has been Russian dysfunction. … poorly planned operations at the strategic and tactical level; lackluster command; uninspired, ill-prepared, and inadequately provisioned troops. Pervasive corruption undercut … military modernization … Putin’s hubris …. The coming year will test Ukrainians’ and Russians’ resilience and the West’s willingness to absorb the costs necessary to thwart Russian aggression. …”
You must log in to post a comment.