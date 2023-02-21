JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Has Held Off Russia’s Invasion — So Far. Here’s How” – Council on Foreign Relations/ Thomas Graham

“Ukraine has withstood and repelled the mighty Russian military through Western support, Russian blundering, and its own resourcefulness. However, the circumstances could be changing. … Commander Zelenskyy: Zelenskyy personified the grit. His unvarnished nightly addresses from Kyiv turned him into a charismatic wartime leader …. [I]mpassioned speeches to foreign audiences kept Ukraine in the world’s eye and persuaded Western leaders to provide ever-more sophisticated … assistance. His leadership, and battlefield successes, have convinced … Ukrainians that they can win …. Home Turf Advantage: Combat on Ukrainian soil has conferred tremendous advantages. … Arrogance and Incompetence: One last critical ingredient of Ukraine’s success has been Russian dysfunction. … poorly planned operations at the strategic and tactical level; lackluster command; uninspired, ill-prepared, and inadequately provisioned troops. Pervasive corruption undercut … military modernization … Putin’s hubris …. The coming year will test Ukrainians’ and Russians’ resilience and the West’s willingness to absorb the costs necessary to thwart Russian aggression. …”