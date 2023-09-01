JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Defense Ministry asks for ‘ammunition, not advice’ in new video” – The Hill
“The Ukraine Defense Ministry asked for ‘ammunition, not advice’ in a new video … following recent criticism from U.S. officials over Kyiv’s strategy amid a slow-moving counteroffensive. ‘It seems like everyone is now an expert on Ukrainian warfare,” the Defense Ministry [stated] …. The White House [recently] announced another $250 million security package for Kyiv … bringing total U.S. assistance … to more than $43 billion. … Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane suggested in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed … ‘The U.S. should be focused on helping Ukraine fight the war the way it wants to fight, not chirping from the sidelines’.”
Everyone is now an expert on how we should fight. A gentle reminder that no one understands this war better than we do. pic.twitter.com/TIwssQjiFh
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 31, 2023
[x/twitter post should load above; also available at twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1697333688441160065]
Click here for: “Ukraine Defense Ministry asks for ‘ammunition, not advice’ in new video” – The Hill/ Julia Shapero
Ukraine Defense Ministry asks for ‘ammunition, not advice’ in new video
