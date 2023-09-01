JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Defense Ministry asks for ‘ammunition, not advice’ in new video” – The Hill

“The Ukraine Defense Ministry asked for ‘ammunition, not advice’ in a new video … following recent criticism from U.S. officials over Kyiv’s strategy amid a slow-moving counteroffensive. ‘It seems like everyone is now an expert on Ukrainian warfare,” the Defense Ministry [stated] …. The White House [recently] announced another $250 million security package for Kyiv … bringing total U.S. assistance … to more than $43 billion. … Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane suggested in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed … ‘The U.S. should be focused on helping Ukraine fight the war the way it wants to fight, not chirping from the sidelines’.”


