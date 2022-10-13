JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine: Conflict at the Crossroads of Europe and Russia” – Council on Foreign Relations

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine
European Portion of Commonwealth of Independent States

“Ukraine’s Westward drift since independence has been countered by the sometimes violent tug of Russia, felt most recently with Putin’s 2022 invasion.”

  • “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has set alight one of the bloodiest conflicts in Europe since World War II.
  • A former Soviet republic, Ukraine had deep cultural, economic, and political bonds with Russia, but the war could irreparably harm their relations.
  • Some experts view the Russia-Ukraine war as a manifestation of renewed geopolitical rivalry between major world powers. …”

Click here for: “Ukraine: Conflict at the Crossroads of Europe and Russia”- Council on Foreign Relations/ Jonathan Masters

Leave a comment