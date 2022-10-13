Skip to content
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine: Conflict at the Crossroads of Europe and Russia” – Council on Foreign Relations
“Ukraine’s Westward drift since independence has been countered by the sometimes violent tug of Russia, felt most recently with Putin’s 2022 invasion.”
- “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has set alight one of the bloodiest conflicts in Europe since World War II.
- A former Soviet republic, Ukraine had deep cultural, economic, and political bonds with Russia, but the war could irreparably harm their relations.
- Some experts view the Russia-Ukraine war as a manifestation of renewed geopolitical rivalry between major world powers. …”
