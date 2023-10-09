JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine battles to shape the narrative on its grueling counteroffensive” – Washington Post

“… Four months of brutal fighting and steep losses have not yielded the results … Kyiv and … Western backers hoped for. Despite some Ukrainian progress in breaking through dense Russian defenses, fears of a frozen conflict — and crumbling international support — loom. … [A] senior NATO official lamented ‘Monday morning quarterbacking’ … ‘It’s easy for you to sit as an analyst somewhere and look at this and say, well, I would have done different,’ … ‘Well, that’s great, but you don’t literally have a gun in your face. Your family hasn’t been wiped out. It’s not your country that’s invaded.’ … ‘Combined arms, combined arms maneuver, is a challenge even for Western militaries who practice it all the time that have it as a core element of their doctrine’ …. ‘How many months of training have the Ukrainians received?’ …”