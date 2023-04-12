JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine ‘alters counter-offensive plans’ after Pentagon leak” – The Telegraph (UK)
“Ukrainian air force spokesman says, ‘We need jets here, and now’, as leaked documents raise fresh questions over RAF Black Sea incident.”
“Ukraine has reportedly been forced to alter plans for its coming counter-offensive because of the leak of highly-sensitive US intelligence. An unnamed official close to … Zelensky … [said] Monday that Kyiv had to reconsider some of its plans following the publication online of … [the leaked] documents. They did not elaborate on how. … The most pressing concern for Kyiv revealed in the documents is a shortage of air defence munitions that could render parts of the country defenceless against Russian missiles within weeks. … [with] [s]tocks of … Soviet-era S300 and Buk air defence systems … provid[ing] around 90 per cent of Ukraine’s protection against fighter jets and missiles … [predicted to] run out by May 3 and April 13 respectively ….”
