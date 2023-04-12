JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine ‘alters counter-offensive plans’ after Pentagon leak” – The Telegraph (UK)

“Ukraine has reportedly been forced to alter plans for its coming counter-offensive because of the leak of highly-sensitive US intelligence. An unnamed official close to … Zelensky … [said] Monday that Kyiv had to reconsider some of its plans following the publication online of … [the leaked] documents. They did not elaborate on how. … The most pressing concern for Kyiv revealed in the documents is a shortage of air defence munitions that could render parts of the country defenceless against Russian missiles within weeks. … [with] [s]tocks of … Soviet-era S300 and Buk air defence systems … provid[ing] around 90 per cent of Ukraine’s protection against fighter jets and missiles … [predicted to] run out by May 3 and April 13 respectively ….”