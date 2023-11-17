JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Aid From U.S. Won’t Be Approved for a Month, Maybe Longer” – Bloomberg
- “Ukraine allies in U.S. Congress begin uphill battle for help
- Assistance caught in partisan fight over immigration”
“… Ukraine’s congressional backers are … in a tough battle over an expansive aid package … now enmeshed in a partisan fight over border policies and torn from must-pass bills that would prompt swift action. The soonest Congress could complete negotiations and pass new Ukraine assistance is mid-December, nearly two months after … Biden first requested $61 billion …. The U.S. has begun restricting the flow of military assistance because of the wait, according to [DOD]. Senators in both parties plan to work on a deal in the coming days … coupled with border policies … they can vote on after returning … from the Thanksgiving holiday ….”