JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Will Pay Salaries to Thousands of Ukrainians During Government Shutdown” – Newsweek
“U.S. taxpayers will pay the salaries of thousands of Ukrainians, even as the country faces a [potential] government shutdown … The U.S. has delivered four rounds of funding, totaling $113 billion, for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. … Biden announced a new $325 million aid package … during … Zelensky’s [recent] visit …. An additional $24 billion in security and humanitarian aid … Biden is seeking … hangs in the balance …. A federal government shut down will effectively begin on October 1 if Congress isn’t able to pass a funding plan that Biden signs into law. … [F]ederal agencies [would] have to stop all nonessential work and … not send paychecks for as long as the shutdown lasts. …”
