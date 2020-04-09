JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S.-Russian Crew Blasts Off for International Space Station” – AP

Coronavirus, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, JRL NewsBlog, Space, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
International Space Station file photo

“A U.S.-Russian space crew blasted off Thursday to the International Space Station following a tight quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos’ Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner lifted off as scheduled … from the Russian-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan …. The International Space Station is currently operated by Russian Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan … due to return to Earth … April 17.”

Click here for: “U.S.-Russian Crew Blasts Off for International Space Station” – AP



Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , ,