JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., Russia Hold Talks on Space Security” – Wall Street Journal/ Michael R. Gordon

“The U.S. and Russia … [are holding] their first space-security talks since 2013 … [addressing] how to guard against the increasing militarization of space. [The] Trump administration … hoped … the [Vienna] meeting … would lead to … voluntary norms … and possibly a new communications channel … link[ing] space officials …. Russia has advocated … a formal treaty against … weapons in space, reflecting … [a] longstanding push to head off … potential U.S. … space-based antimissile defenses. … The U.S. military is heavily dependent on … intelligence and communications satellites. The two sides have been improving … military capabilities … in space and focusing on ways to reduce the vulnerability of … space assets. … Trump pushed Congress to establish a Space Force, a sixth branch of the U.S. military … under the jurisdiction of the Air Force. …”