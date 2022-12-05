JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces” – AP
“The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a ‘reduced tempo’ and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. … [T]he British Ministry of Defense … pointed to … public support in Russia for the military campaign … ‘falling significantly.’ Meduza said it obtained a recent confidential opinion survey conducted by the Federal Protection Service …. The survey, commissioned by the Kremlin, found that 55% of respondents backed peace talks with Ukraine while 25% wanted the war to go on. …”
