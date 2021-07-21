JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S.-German Deal on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Expected Soon” – Wall Street Journal

“…. The Biden administration [reportedly] will effectively waive Washington’s longstanding opposition to … Nord Stream 2 … ending years of speculation over … the project, which has come to dominate European energy-sector forecasts. Germany … [reportedly] will agree to assist Ukraine in energy-related projects and diplomacy. … [T]wo presidential administrations opposed Nord Stream 2, out of fears it would heighten Moscow’s economic and political sway …. The pipeline would allow the Kremlin to increase European dependence on its natural gas, then use it to blackmail U.S. allies, critics have said, charges Russia has dismissed. …”