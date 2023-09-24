JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Army Hospital in Germany Is Treating Americans Hurt Fighting in Ukraine” – New York Times

“The [U.S.] Army has quietly started to treat wounded Americans and other fighters evacuated from Ukraine at its Landstuhl Regional Medical Center [in Germany]. Though the number so far is small — currently 14 — it marks a notable new step …. When the war erupted … hundreds of Americans — many of them military veterans — rushed to help defend Ukraine. … [P]erhaps a few hundred are still there, volunteering for local militias or … under contract with the Ukrainian national army. An unknown number … have been …injured in combat. About 20 have been killed. Most of the wounded have had to rely on a patchwork of Ukrainian hospitals and Western charities …. Now … the Pentagon … [is] offer[ing] some … the same care … give[n] to American active-duty troops. … authorized … under a Defense Department policy … [from] last summer … allow[ing] the hospital to treat up to 18 wounded members of the Ukrainian forces at a time …. The fact that most of the Ukrainian troops at Landstuhl are Americans illustrates how the war has progressed in unexpected ways. …”